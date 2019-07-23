Amazon has found one of the actresses for its adaptation of ‘The Lord of the Rings’

‘The Lord of the Rings’ will soon be a television series directed by JA Bayona. — Picture by New Line Cinema via AFP

NEW YORK, July 23 — According to Variety magazine, Australian actress Markella Kavenagh has been chosen for the cast of the Amazon series inspired by The Lord of the Rings. She’s the first person to sign on for this TV adaptation of JRR Tolkien’s work.

Amazon spent US$250 million (RM1.02 billion) in 2017 to buy the rights to The Lord of the Rings, concluding an agreement with the Tolkien Estate (the legal structure which manages the British author’s intellectual property rights), the HarperCollins publishing house, and New Line Cinema, which produced Peter Jackson’s cinematic saga.

The series will take place in the period of the Second Age, when the first Rings of Power are being forged and the evil Sauron comes to power. The story will be developed by JD Payne and Patrick McKay (Star Trek 4, Jungle Cruise). JA Bayona (Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom) will direct the first two episodes. While the details of the plot are still being kept under wraps, Variety reports that Markella Kavenagh will play a character named Tyra.

Amazon did not wish to comment.

The series, which will have several seasons, will be aired on Amazon’s Prime Video streaming platform. — AFP-Relaxnews