Sammi Cheng continues to train hard, despite grueling concert schedule (VIDEO)

KUALA LUMPUR, July 19 — Cantopop queen Sammi Cheng’s grueling concert schedule is no reason for her to let up training hard.
On Instagram, the diva continued to share her amazing physique turning 47.
In her caption, Cheng said it took her some time before she could achieve her current level of fitness.
“The process was very tough,” she wrote, adding that it took her various exercise routines and a strict diet before achieving it.
Husband Andy Hui’s recent scandal with actress Jacqueline Wong, is definitely not the reason behind the intense stress for the seasoned performer, as she remains focused on the task at hand.
“There are trainings and rehearsals. I have the desire to continue to learn new things. I want to give myself a present for my 47th birthday.”
“And it is to continue to improve and transform myself and enhance my performance,” she shared in her post.
這改造體型的歷程非常艱辛，重力訓練加上帶氧運動以操練心肺功能，而且要嚴格遵行飲食守則，每天的操練加上綵排，加上學習新東西都工作滿滿壓力重重，但mi心中有一團🔥燃燒著，我要送給自己快要47歲的禮物 ：革新改造自己，提升演出。 演唱會已經在進行了五埸，觀眾的觀後感都非常熱熾，現在每天都在享受過程和觀眾每晚的澎湃和感動。回想過去，每天毫無保留的付出，值得。😄🤟🌹❤️🔥🔥🔥🔥 #已厭倦骷髏頭體型現正最愛肌肉滿満的自己 #多謝曾經幫助我的教練Jan #我現正更能夠忠於自己的想法和體型以及達到一直渴望的健美肌肉型體型 #非常感激把我train成肌肉mi的fitfatclub教練Leo #不再瘋狂捱餓減到變骷髏頭而是吃得更健康正確而且充滿力量🤘🏼😁 #fitfatclub #fitfatclub教練leo #transformation #改造 #新的mi #train
As her concert goes into the fifth night, Cheng said the response from fans was overwhelming.
“I am enjoying the process and the response from fans. Looking back the daily hard work put in, it was worth it,” she said.
In the post, Cheng used hashtag saying she was tired of her former skeletal self and loved her current condition as well as promoted eating healthily.
Her post received positive response from fans with one commented that after seeing Cheng perform, she too decided to go to the gym.
Another fan cheekily said from two pieces of vegetables to a plate of char siew rice is indeed an achievement to which Cheng replied with a laughing emoji.