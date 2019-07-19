Sammi Cheng continues to train hard, despite grueling concert schedule (VIDEO)

Fighting fit at 47 — Cantopop queen Sammi Cheng maintains a strict diet and exercise routine. — Picture via Instagram/ sammi_chengsauman

KUALA LUMPUR, July 19 — Cantopop queen Sammi Cheng’s grueling concert schedule is no reason for her to let up training hard.

On Instagram, the diva continued to share her amazing physique turning 47.

In her caption, Cheng said it took her some time before she could achieve her current level of fitness.

“The process was very tough,” she wrote, adding that it took her various exercise routines and a strict diet before achieving it.

Husband Andy Hui’s recent scandal with actress Jacqueline Wong, is definitely not the reason behind the intense stress for the seasoned performer, as she remains focused on the task at hand.

“There are trainings and rehearsals. I have the desire to continue to learn new things. I want to give myself a present for my 47th birthday.”

“And it is to continue to improve and transform myself and enhance my performance,” she shared in her post.

As her concert goes into the fifth night, Cheng said the response from fans was overwhelming.

“I am enjoying the process and the response from fans. Looking back the daily hard work put in, it was worth it,” she said.

In the post, Cheng used hashtag saying she was tired of her former skeletal self and loved her current condition as well as promoted eating healthily.

Her post received positive response from fans with one commented that after seeing Cheng perform, she too decided to go to the gym.

Another fan cheekily said from two pieces of vegetables to a plate of char siew rice is indeed an achievement to which Cheng replied with a laughing emoji.