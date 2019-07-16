Teaser trailer for ‘The King’s Man’ reveals origin story of the Kingsman (VIDEO)

A screengrab from ‘The King’s Man’ that stars Ralph Fiennes, Gemma Arterton, Rhys Ifans and Djimon Hounsou among others.

LOS ANGELES, July 16 — 20th Century Fox has released the first teaser trailer for upcoming prequel to the Kingsman series, The King’s Man.

The film is set during World War I and it tells the origin story of the “very first independent intelligence agency”.

Directed by Matthew Vaughn, the film stars Ralph Fiennes, Gemma Arterton, Rhys Ifans, Matthew Goode, Djimon Hounsou, Tom Hollander, Harris Dickinson, Daniel Bruhl and Charles Dance.

The synopsis of the film reads: “As a collection of history’s worst tyrants and criminal masterminds gather to plot a war to wipe out millions, one man must race against time to stop them.”

The King’s Man is set for US release on February 14, 2020.