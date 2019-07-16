Frontman of Malaysian rock band OAG, Radhi officially divorced — again

Radhi, 41, and Shahira, 25, were reportedly having relationship troubles for the past five years. — Picture from Instagram/radhioag

PETALING JAYA, July 16 — Rocker Radhi, frontman of OAG has called it quits — again, with the end of his second marriage.

Muhammad Radhi Razali, 41, and his now ex-wife, Nur Shahira Ayu Zahir, 25, were pronounced divorced by the first talak by Syarie judge Husaini Roslin at the Petaling Syariah Subordinate Court earlier this morning.

According to Berita Harian, Husaini said the court acknowledged the proclamation of the first talak that was done outside, and without the approval of the court, on March 25 at 4.20 am to be valid.

Radhi had previously stated that he “didn’t remember” saying that he wanted to divorce his wife during the earlier proceedings on June 24.

He changed his statement in today’s proceedings as he admitted to divorcing his wife at 4.20am on March 25.

Nur Shahira, better known as Ayu, had filed for a divorce on June 3 under Section 57 of the Selangor Islamic Family Enactment 2003.

The pair has been living separately since the day of the divorce proclamation on March 25.

Ayu opened up and said that they had been experiencing problems for the past five years, as reported by mStar.

However, she was less reluctant to reveal the “real” reason for their divorce, saying that it was “too private”.

Ayu will take care of their two children, Nur Aisyah, 4 and Muhammad, 3, while Radhi will have visitation rights.

The couple married in April 2014 — with it being Radhi’s second marriage after his first to Shazlin Sharif in 2005, ended in divorce in 2008 from which he has 14-year-old son, Muhammad Rifdhi Muslim.