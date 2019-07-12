Sorry fans, Taiwanese actress Lin Chi-ling is not pregnant

Taiwanese actress and model Lin Chi-ling has denied she is pregnant, days after a picture of her showing a supposed baby bump went viral. — Picture courtesy of Instagram/chiling.lin

KUALA LUMPUR, July 12 — Taiwanese actress and model Lin Chi-ling has denied she is pregnant, just a day after a picture of her with a supposed baby bump went viral.

Lin, through her manager, said the image was actually taken in October at the Beijing Airport.

“There appeared to be a bump due to the dress she was wearing,” China Press reported the manager as saying.

Lin also told the media that she was aware fans were very concerned about her well-being and said that if there was any good news she would share it.

“At the moment, there is none.”

On Wednesday, Taiwanese media reported that Lin had been spotted in the airport with a baby bump, a month after tying the knot with Japanese pop star Akira.

To lend credence to the story, the media reported that Lin was seen attempting to cover her bump with a toy.