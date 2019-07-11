Taylor Swift is the world’s highest-paid celebrity according to Forbes

Taylor Swift poses upon arriving for the Time 100 Gala celebrating Time magazine’s 100 most influential people in the world in New York April 23, 2019. — Reuters pic

LOS ANGELES, July 11 — Forbes has released their annual list of the world’s highest paid celebrities and can you guess who is sitting comfortably right at the top this year with all that cash?

It’s Taylor Swift with an estimated pre-tax income of around US$185 million (RM762 million). The pop-star’s income can be credited to her massive 2018 Reputation tour and album.

Following closely on Tay Tay’s trail is social media and reality TV star Kylie Jenner, who thanks to her cosmetics line pocketed an estimated US$170 million. Jenner’s brother-in-law Kanye West rounds up the top three spot with an estimated US$150 million to his name.

Argentine football star Lionel Messi takes the fourth spot with US$127 million with Ed Sheeran in fifth spot with earnings estimated at US$110 million.

Rounding up the top 10 are Cristiano Ronaldo with US$109 million, Brazilian football ace Neymar with US$105 million, The Eagles with US$100 million, TV personality Dr Phil McGraw with US$95 million and Mexican boxer Canelo Alvarez with US$94 million.

To check out which other celebrities made the list, click here.