KUALA LUMPUR, April 8 — The wave of success for Chinese content continues, marking one of its biggest achievements yet.

The sports comedy film Pegasus 3 has become the highest-grossing film of 2026, earning a worldwide total of US$614,786,686 (approximately RM2.48 billion), including US$1,374,946 domestically and US$613,411,740 from international markets.

It is also currently the seventh highest-grossing auto racing film of all time, with a worldwide gross of US$630,390,000.

The film has outperformed recent Hollywood releases, including Project Hail Mary (US$425,379,224), The Super Mario Galaxy Movie (US$414,219,939), and Hoppers (US$333,296,279).

While many films have generated buzz in 2026 — including in Malaysia — the Pegasus franchise is standing out, earning unprecedented success and proving just how massive China’s box office can be

Written and directed by Han Han (The Continent and Duckweed), Pegasus 3 is the sequel to Pegasus (2019) and Pegasus 2 (2024).

The film franchise follows former rally champion Zhang Chi (played by Shen Teng), who faces personal and professional setbacks but never gives up on his passion for racing.

Across the three films, his journey from disgrace and an ordinary life back to competitive racing explores themes of perseverance, friendship, teamwork, family, and the thrill of motorsport — all delivered with a blend of humor and high-speed action.

The ensemble cast for this third instalment includes Shen, Yin Zheng, Huang Jingyu, Zhang Benyu, Wei Xiang, Sha Yi, Fan Chengcheng, Sun Yizhou, and Duan Yihong.

Filming for this third instalment began in Shanghai last August and wrapped up by October.

Most of the non-racing scenes were shot in Minhang, Shanghai, while the dramatic departure sequence took place at Qingdao Liuting International Airport.

Night racing scenes were filmed on location at the Zhenhai refinery, which is within the Ningbo Petrochemical Economic and Technological Development Zone.

Pegasus 3 premiered in China on February 17, 2026 (Chinese New Year) and received positive reviews on its home ground.

The film later debuted in Malaysia on March 26, 2026, and is also receiving favorable reviews.

Pegasus 3 is currently still screening in Malaysian cinemas.