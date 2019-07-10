Jay Chou set to perform in Malaysia next year with Kuala Lumpur marked a stopover on world tour

Taiwan mandopop king Jay Chou will be performing in Malaysia on February 29 next year. — Instagram/jaychou

KUALA LUMPUR, July 10 — Mark your calendar for Feb 29 next year, and prepare for Mandopop king Jay Chou live in concert here!

The All New Jay Chou Concert World Tour, will be held at Bukit Jalil National Stadium, according to a report in China Press.

The Taiwanese singer-songwriter’s eighth concert tour, will celebrate the multi award-winning singer’s 20 years in the music business.

Prior to his stop in Malaysia, Chou will be performing for two nights in Singapore on January 10 and 11.

Chou last performed in Malaysia in January last year, before returning again in October to accompany his wife Hannah Quinlivan, who was shooting a movie on location here.