Actress Mira Filzah's stern warning to those leaving lewd remarks on her social media accounts

There won’t be a space for indecent comments on Mira’s social media. — Picture from Instagram/mfmirafilzah

PETALING JAYA, July 8 — Actress Mira Filzah has had enough of social media users leaving obscene comments on her social media platforms.

The 26-year-old is taking action herself by blocking strangers who send her sexual messages or deleting lewd comments off her posts.

Mira told Kosmo! that while she can accept criticisms towards her appearance and acting, she could not just sit back and let anonymous users post crude statements about her.

“I can accept it if social media users think that my expressions look ‘stiff,’ but not when it comes to them sending lewd messages and comments,” she was quoted as saying.

The actress said she previously never considered pursuing legal action against such comments as they did not have an impact on her career.

However, she warned social media users not to test her patience on the matter.

“At this point, I have no plans to take legal steps against people who leave these comments.

“If things go overboard, I may take further action against them.”

Social media can be a minefield of bawdy comments for local celebrities who often end up as victims of online sexual harassment.

Mira’s case follows a similar incident experienced by singer Ismail Izzani, who told Harian Metro that a fan once sent a message offering him RM500 in exchange for spending the night with her.

Instagram users also left unsavoury comments on a photo of singer Kilafairy in a snakeskin jumpsuit, with one user saying she looked “naked” in the body-hugging outfit.