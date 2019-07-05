Dutch duo Nick & Simon release Bahasa Malaysia single ‘Kasih Sayang’ (VIDEO)

Nick Schilder and Simon Keizer (right) release the single in conjunction with their upcoming visit to Malaysia to film their reality series ‘The Dream.’ — Picture from Instagram/@nickensimon

PETALING JAYA, July 5 — Dutch chart-topping singer-songwriter duo Nick & Simon may need no introduction in their home country, but their newest single Kasih Sayang will introduce them to Malaysians and native Malay speakers.

Predominantly recorded in English, the song’s chorus features the Malaysian phrase kasih sayang which means “love” in Bahasa Malaysia, released under Warner Music.

Simon Keizer, 34 and Nick Schilder, 35 are best known to many back home as the original coaches in the first few seasons of hit reality singing competition The Voice of Holland.

The single was released in conjunction with their upcoming visit to Malaysia, where they will be filming the eighth season of their music documentary series The Dream.

The popular television personalities who are high school best friends from the small fishing village of Volendam have been travelling around the world to explore music scenes in the US, South Africa, Cuba, Jamaica, UK, Ireland and Sweden for the past seven years.

When they found out Malaysia was their next destination, the pair decided to write a song which they could perform here.

“This is an approach we’ve never done before but during the writing process we came up with a melody and vibe that felt very suitable.

“And then Nick came up with the idea of making the song even more exclusive by adding some Malaysian words,” Keizer said in a Malay Mail exclusive.

Keizer and Schilder said they would love to explore all of Asia but that was not possible and they had to pick the best country to visit.

“We loved Malaysia right away, because your country includes so many different Asian cultures and, honestly, it’s also convenient that many Malaysian people speak English,” said Keizer on his upcoming maiden visit.

“We did some research on your music culture, and that’s very wide as well, because of the different cultures Malaysia includes. That makes it very rich and diverse, I think. Can’t wait to experience and explore your country.”

And of course, there is the food which Schilder cannot wait to tuck in.

“I’m looking forward to the food, everybody starts talking about food when you mention Malaysia,” said Schilder, who has been to Malaysia once.

And have they picked up other Malaysian words since kasih sayang?

“Nick has a linguistic talent. Wouldn’t surprise me by the time we come to Malaysia he knows a few words,” said Keizer.

“We’ve tried to, but it’s not easy lah,” said Schilder.

Guess the lads are off to a good start.

Nick & Simon: The Dream season eight will begin filming in Malaysia very soon and is set to air in the Netherlands in September.

Kasih Sayang is out now on Spotify.