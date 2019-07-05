Aliff Aziz asks ex-wife Bella Astillah if she ‘believes in miracles’ after string of cheating scandals

The couple officially parted ways on May 16 this year. — Picture from Instagram/bellaastillah

PETALING JAYA, July 5 — Actor Aliff Aziz isn’t giving up hope on rekindling his romance with ex-wife Bella Astillah.

All this despite being embroiled in a string of cheating scandals with several other women over the past few years.

When Bella recently hosted an Instagram live session, Aliff unexpectedly joined the chat under his official handle aliffaziz91 and asked a question that hinted at the possibility of the two getting back together.

“You believe in miracles right? Even from back then? Because I believe in them too,” Aliff wrote.

Bella responded saying she did indeed believe in miracles, though she had trouble holding back a few tears as she spoke.

“I have always felt that nothing is impossible. If you guys strongly desire something or are going through difficulties and feel down, believe in miracles,” she said.

man i would cry.... bella is damn strong pic.twitter.com/C9IEQafYj3 — arina♡ (@arinansrdn) July 4, 2019

Social media users were not impressed with Aliff’s comment, saying that he was cruel to bring up old memories at this point.

Others berated Aliff for only paying attention to Bella post-divorce and not when he was cheating on her with actresses Oktovia Manrose and Afifah Nasir.

I'm sorry but after seeing this Aliff Aziz seems like a grade A sociopathic manipulator. Doesn't matter if I should feel sorry for the guy, but the way he's handling it seems very wrong. https://t.co/lPzAdkw5cc — Ash.riffraff (@ashriffraff) July 5, 2019

boleh tak aliff aziz jangan kacau bella lagi. desperate eh mamat ni? nampak tak betul je lepas hilang bella https://t.co/xqnsVoRGnL — - (@syakirasham) July 5, 2019

aliff aziz ni dah kenapa ek? kau buat hal, bella dah move on baru nak tanya believe in miracles ke apa? dude. leave her alone. she deserves better. https://t.co/OrP5zNloaT — mahsuri (@itsmyrarzli) July 5, 2019

Aliff hasn’t been shy about making his lingering fondness for Bella known ever since the couple officially parted ways on May 16.

Two weeks after the split, he posted a tweet which many interpreted as Aliff asking God to reconcile his marriage to Bella.

“Dear Allah, please unite us. If she is not my soulmate, make me hers,” he wrote in the now-deleted post.

Aliff then uploaded a picture of him and Bella at their 2016 wedding to Instagram, in which he thanked her for “always (being) there for (him) at (his) highest and lowest phases in life”.