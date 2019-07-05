Aliff Aziz asks ex-wife Bella Astillah if she ‘believes in miracles’ after string of cheating scandals

PETALING JAYA, July 5 — Actor Aliff Aziz isn’t giving up hope on rekindling his romance with ex-wife Bella Astillah.
All this despite being embroiled in a string of cheating scandals with several other women over the past few years.
When Bella recently hosted an Instagram live session, Aliff unexpectedly joined the chat under his official handle aliffaziz91 and asked a question that hinted at the possibility of the two getting back together.
“You believe in miracles right? Even from back then? Because I believe in them too,” Aliff wrote.
Bella responded saying she did indeed believe in miracles, though she had trouble holding back a few tears as she spoke.
“I have always felt that nothing is impossible. If you guys strongly desire something or are going through difficulties and feel down, believe in miracles,” she said.
man i would cry.... bella is damn strong pic.twitter.com/C9IEQafYj3— arina♡ (@arinansrdn) July 4, 2019
Social media users were not impressed with Aliff’s comment, saying that he was cruel to bring up old memories at this point.
she cried tho🥺😢 pic.twitter.com/JKy7v8W9IH— mai (@maisarahfx) July 4, 2019
Others berated Aliff for only paying attention to Bella post-divorce and not when he was cheating on her with actresses Oktovia Manrose and Afifah Nasir.
I'm sorry but after seeing this Aliff Aziz seems like a grade A sociopathic manipulator. Doesn't matter if I should feel sorry for the guy, but the way he's handling it seems very wrong. https://t.co/lPzAdkw5cc— Ash.riffraff (@ashriffraff) July 5, 2019
boleh tak aliff aziz jangan kacau bella lagi. desperate eh mamat ni? nampak tak betul je lepas hilang bella https://t.co/xqnsVoRGnL— - (@syakirasham) July 5, 2019
aliff aziz ni dah kenapa ek? kau buat hal, bella dah move on baru nak tanya believe in miracles ke apa? dude. leave her alone. she deserves better. https://t.co/OrP5zNloaT— mahsuri (@itsmyrarzli) July 5, 2019
Aliff hasn’t been shy about making his lingering fondness for Bella known ever since the couple officially parted ways on May 16.
Two weeks after the split, he posted a tweet which many interpreted as Aliff asking God to reconcile his marriage to Bella.
“Dear Allah, please unite us. If she is not my soulmate, make me hers,” he wrote in the now-deleted post.
Aliff then uploaded a picture of him and Bella at their 2016 wedding to Instagram, in which he thanked her for “always (being) there for (him) at (his) highest and lowest phases in life”.
09.09.2016 One of the most magical days of my life where Allah blessed me with such an amazing woman to share my life with. Through all the years of happiness and sadness, ups and downs, she had been there for me. If i could turn back the hands of time, there are many things i would have done better and differently. I would have given my best that i could have ever gave. But this is an example of when you take Allah’s blessings for granted, time and again, when the time comes and He shows you what you brought upon yourself, then only you realize what you have done. And as human beings, myself included we turn to Allah when our world gets shaken and when we face trials and tribulations and when we lose some or all that we have. But this is a calling from Him for me to realize how far i have been from the right path. To @bellaastillah , you have always given your best since the day i met you for the first time. You have always been there for me at my highest and lowest phases in life. I pray to Allah you will always be blessed with great blessings for you are special. Thank you for giving birth to such an amazing handsome smart boy @aydenadrean17 sebagai tanda cinta kita. I need to amend my relationship with Allah. For He is the best of planners and the one that can turn hearts over. Saya harap awak sekeluarga selalu dirahmati dan dilindungi. I know this post will get different opinions but this is just words from my heart that i wanted to share. I may have not been the best for you before, but insyaallahuta’la if Allah wills for us to together again, may He wills for me to show the best husband and father in me that i could ever be. Jodoh pertemuan semua di tangan Allah. Whatever people may perceive or say, only you know me for who i am. Saya harap awak doakan saya seperti mana awak selalu dalam doa saya. Both you and Ayden. I may be perceived in many ways. But we are all human beings that will fault with our own choices in life. Saya hanya minta doa yang baik-baik sahaja dari semua. Semoga dengan doa baik itu, Allah limpahkan kebaikan untuk semua. Amin yra. ✨