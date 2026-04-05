LOS ANGELES, April 5 — HBO Max will air the third and final ‌season premiere of Euphoria on Sunday, April 12, at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, the first time a television series has ‌screened at the iconic music event, the company announced on Thursday.

The episode of the Emmy-nominated drama, which stars Zendaya, a two-time Emmy winner for her role as the show’s troubled teen Rue Bennett, will be aired at the festival’s campgrounds at 11.59pm PDT, following the venue’s final performances of the weekend.

The late-night screening will be open exclusively to Coachella wristband holders on a first-come, first-served basis.

HBO Max ‌scheduled the episode to close out the first weekend of ⁠the two-weekend-long festival, which will ⁠feature big artists including Sabrina Carpenter and ⁠Justin Bieber.

The teen drama Euphoria, ⁠which debuted ⁠in 2019, follows a group of high school students in the fictional town of East Highland, California, as they navigate ⁠love, loss, sex, identity and addiction.

Season 3, which is directed by creator Sam Levinson, finds the core group of characters entering adulthood. The new season explores themes of faith, redemption, and the lasting consequences of past actions.

Zendaya returns alongside much ⁠of the original cast, including Hunter Schafer as Jules Vaughn, Jacob Elordi as Nate Jacobs, and Sydney Sweeney as ⁠Cassie Howard.

The eight-episode season will also mark its official debut on ⁠HBO ⁠Max on April 12, with new episodes released weekly.

Founded in 1999, the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival has grown into ‌one of the world’s most influential music festivals, blending high-profile performances with fashion, art, and pop culture moments. — Reuters