KUALA LUMPUR, April 5 — National Unity Minister Datuk Aaron Ago Dagang has called on Malaysians to continue fostering interfaith harmony with mutual respect and compassion to ensure the nation’s unity remains intact.

In a Facebook post in conjunction with Easter, he said Malaysia is built on diversity and that peace and unity must always remain central among the people.

“Happy Easter! May the miracle of Easter bring you renewed hope and happiness,” he said.

Aaron said a peaceful and harmonious nation is better positioned to compete and contribute at the global level.

He added that the nation’s strength lies in a united people who respect one another and work together towards a brighter future.

“Let us continue to embody the spirit of goodwill and unity in all that we do, for the Malaysia we cherish,” he said. — Bernama