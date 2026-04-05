BATU KAWAN, April 5 — The Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) is optimistic about achieving its target of establishing 500 Volunteer Fire Brigade (PBS) teams nationwide by 2030, in line with its fire services policy and strategic plan.

Director-general Datuk Nor Hisham Mohammad said the target is considered realistic based on current momentum, as well as continued commitment from various parties, including state governments and local communities.

“Currently, there are 365 PBS teams nationwide with about 8,900 active members, and that number is expected to continue increasing over time.

“To achieve the target of 500 by 2030, we not only need to set up new teams but also ensure they remain active and function effectively. Strengthening the spirit of volunteerism is equally important and must be enhanced through various programmes and initiatives,” he told reporters last night.

He was met after the closing ceremony of the PBS Convention and the Penang JBPM Penang Public Safety and Awareness Campaign, officiated by Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow, at the Batu Kawan Stadium last night.

At the event, Chow also announced Penang government’s contribution of RM10,000 to each of the 36 PBS teams across the state in appreciation of their commitment.

Nor Hisham said that at the federal level, his department is also committed to providing a special grant of RM5,000 to each team this year, as implemented previously.

He said that although the amount is not a complete solution, it would help ease the burden of PBS in carrying out operations and daily management.

“The Penang government’s initiative to provide the contribution is an example that should be followed by other states in supporting the role of PBS, as it greatly helps in easing management burdens, including fuel costs and vehicle maintenance,” he said.

Chow said that JBPM and PBS are inseparable in safeguarding public safety, noting that despite differences in structure, both share the same mission of protecting lives and property.

He added that combining JBPM’s professional expertise with PBS’ grassroots strength creates a stronger and more responsive safety network. — Bernama