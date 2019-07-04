‘Ransom’ will not return for a fourth season

‘Ransom’ has not been renewed for a fourth season. — Picture from Global/CBS via AFP-Relaxnews

LOS ANGELES, July 4 — Ransom, created by Frank Spotnitz and David Vainola and shown since 2017 on CBS, will only consist of three seasons. The series’ official Twitter account confirmed the information yesterday.

“#Ransom fans: We’re joyful & lucky to have shared these past three seasons with you. Unfortunately, we have to bid the CriRes team farewell. We loved telling stories about strong, smart characters resolving conflicts with words instead of violence. Thank you for watching,” read the tweet.

The drama, inspired by the careers of Laurent Combalbert and his colleague Marwan Mery, tells the story of Eric Beaumont, professional negotiator, played by actor Luke Roberts. His team saves lives when no one else can.

The cast also includes Sarah Greene, Brandon Jay McLaren, and Nazneen Contractor.

The cancellation does not come as a surprise. An average of only 2.3 million viewers tuned in for each episode of the third season, which aired between February and May 2019 in the United States. — AFP-Relaxnews