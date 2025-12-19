KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 19 — The Bukit Aman Commercial Crime Investigation Department (CCID) has denied appointing the National Financial Crimes Prevention Centre (NFCC) as an official entity to assist in the money refund assistance programme for fraud victims.

Its director Datuk Rusdi Mohd Isa said his department had detected the circulation of a digital document titled “appointment letter” which was believed to have been fabricated and distributed purportedly signed by him for fraudulent purposes.

“CCID denies ever issuing the document. For your information, the money refund assistance programme as stated in the document does not exist and any claims about it are false and misleading to the public,” he said in a statement here today.

Rusdi said the process of returning money to fraud victims is not a form of assistance programme, but rather it is the commitment and responsibility of the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) which is implemented subject to existing legal provisions, the results of investigations and the decisions of the relevant authorities.

In this regard, the public is advised not to trust, disseminate or deal with any party offering money refund assistance or requesting payment, personal information, banking details or identification documents using the name of PDRM, CCID or any government agency without official verification.

“The public is also advised to always check through official PDRM channels or the nearest police station and immediately report any suspicious information or activity to avoid becoming a victim of fraud,” he said in the statement. — Bernama