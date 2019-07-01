‘Heavenly King’ Leon Lai to be awarded with Silver Bauhinia Star from HK govt

Cantopop star Leon Lai has been awarded the Silver Bauhinia Star by the Hong Kong government. — Picture via Facebook/ Leon Lai

KUALA LUMPUR, July 1 — Cantopop singer Leon Lai has been listed as one of the winners of this year’s Bauhinia Star.

Announced by the Hong Kong government today, Lai was one of seven recipients from the entertainment industry this year.

The honours system was created after transfer of government of Hong Kong to the People’s Republic of China as a special administrative region in 1997.

According to rthk.hk website, Lai would be given the Silver Bauhinia Star award.

Lai, who released his first album in 1990, is one of Hong Kong’s most popular entertainers.

He has been described as one of the “Four Heavenly Kings of Cantopop” and is honoured for his charitable work over the decades.