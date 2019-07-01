Actor Aaron Aziz breaks into HK film market with action flick ‘Undercover Punch and Gun’ (VIDEO)

The popular star said he wanted to prove that Malay actors can break into the international film market. — Picture via Instagram/Aaron Aziz

PETALING JAYA, July 1 — Malaysian-based Singaporean movie star Datuk Aaron Aziz got a taste of his first Hong Kong film, the newly released crime action flick Undercover Punch and Gun directed by Philip Lui and Frankie Tam.

The film which began screening in cinemas over the weekend features some of Hong Kong’s most popular stars Philip Ng, Andy On, Van Ness Wu, Kitty Jiang, Feng Wen Juan, Aka Chio, Chi Shuai, Jia, Lam Suet and Susan Shaw.

Sharing his experience on the set, Aaron said besides acting alongside reputable names, he wanted to try something different in his career, Sinar Harian reported.

“Everything went well throughout shooting and the treatment for each actor was equal.

“Just that the filming took place in a lot of ports and containers so it was quite hot and a little uncomfortable but it gave me a challenge,” he said.

Aaron also added he was well taken cared of during the shoot and halal food was prepared to meet his religious dietary requirements.

The 43-year-old who has headlined movies such as KL Gangster and Ombak Rindu said being able to be a part of a foreign film was an opportunity that shouldn’t be missed.

“Although there are differences in language, they still offered opportunities to Malay actors like me to act with them.

“That’s one of the reasons I agreed to be in the film and wanted to prove that our actors can break into the international market,” the father of three said.

The film revolves around an undercover policeman who has to work with a team of task force against drug trafficking.

The film is also produced by renowned film producer Gordon Chan.

Undercover Punch and Gun is in cinemas nationwide now.