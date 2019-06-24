Celebrity entrepreneur Neelofa excited after nomination in Monaco’s Influencer Awards 2019

Neelofa, 30, will be attending the prestigious Monaco International Influencer Awards 2019 with some of the world’s top influencers this October, after being nominated in the ‘Entrepreneur’ category. — Picture via Instagram/@neelofa

PETALING JAYA, June 24 — Malaysian actress and celebrity entrepreneur, Neelofa, is overjoyed after being nominated for an award at Monaco’s International Influencers Awards 2019.

The actress and TV host whose real name is Noor Neelofa Mohd Noor, is nominated under the Entrepreneur category at the prestigious awards gala, hosted by the royal family of the Principality of Monaco.

Still pinching herself over the nomination, she said, “I never expected to get nominated for this award.

“It’s organised by the royal family, it’s overseas, and there will be so many influencers from all around the world.”

So stoked to be nominated at the Influencer Awards 2019 Monaco! Can’t believe this but Alhamdulillah, so grateful for this opportunity! Can’t wait for the event and can’t wait to share it with you guys! ❤ — Neelofa (@Neelofa) June 23, 2019

Although she is understandably over the moon with the nomination, Neelofa remains focused on her brand of modest fashion.

“It would be great if I can win but I want to go there because I believe it is time for me to meet other influencers and expand my network,” told Neelofa to Malay language news portal, Astro Awani.

The 30-year-old will fly to Monaco this October 5 and 6, where she will meet some of the most influential people in the world such as Alex Hirschi a.k.a. ‘SuperCarBlondie’.

“God willing, I will attend the event, as opportunities like this don’t come very often, so I hope my nomination inspires other Malaysian to dream big and always look for new opportunities,” added Neelofa.

She will be the first Malaysian ever to be nominated in the second edition of the prestigious event, created by Pauline Ducruet, the eldest daughter of Princess Stephanie of Monaco, and her associates, Lolita Abraham, Maxime Giaccardi and Thomas Peters.

Last year, the Influencer Awards 2018 was held at Le Meridien Beach Plaza Hotel and saw a total of 27 awards presented to some of the world’s top influencers like lifestyle influencer, Caroline Receveur and Kim Kardashian’s makeup artist, Mario Dedivanovic.