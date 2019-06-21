Justin Timberlake and Anna Kendrick return for ‘Trolls World Tour’ (VIDEO)

Anna Kendrick and Justin Timberlake are back for ‘Trolls World Tour’ along with a huge star-studded cast.

LOS ANGELES, June 21 — DreamWorks Animation has released the first trailer for Trolls World Tour, the highly-anticipated sequel to 2016’s hit Trolls.

Anna Kendrick and Justin Timberlake return as Poppy and Branch and this time they find out that there are actually six different Troll tribes, each defined by a different kind of music: Funk, Country, Techno, Classical, Pop and Rock.

When a member of the rock tribe, Queen Barb (Rachel Bloom), decides to let rock reign by destroying the other kinds of music, Poppy and the gang embark on an epic quest to unite all Trolls.

Also back to lend their voice talents are James Corden as Biggie, Caroline Hjelt as Chenille, Kunal Nayyar as Guy Diamond, Ron Funches as Cooper and Aino Jawo as Satin.

Other cast members include Ozzy Osbourne, Mary J. Blige,George Clinton, Kelly Clarkson, Sam Rockwell, J Balvin, Jamie Dornan and Anthony Ramos among others.

The synopsis of the film reads: “A key member of hard-rock royalty, Queen Barb (Bloom), aided by her father King Thrash (Osbourne), wants to destroy all other kinds of music to let rock reign supreme. With the fate of the world at stake, Poppy and Branch, along with their friends — Biggie (Corden), Chenille (Hjelt), Satin (Jawo), Cooper (Funches) and Guy Diamond (Nayyar) — set out to visit all the other lands to unify the Trolls in harmony against Barb, who’s looking to upstage them all.”

Trolls World Tour is set for US release on April 17, 2020.