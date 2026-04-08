PUTRAJAYA, April 8 — Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil said today regulators have opened 42 investigation papers against accounts accused of spreading fake content about petrol supplies and prices.

Officials recently claimed the government is facing increasing attacks from parties that manipulate the global energy crisis to incite hate against it.

The Multimedia Commission has demanded social media platforms take down some 350 instances of content said to be fake, and that half of the offending content has been removed, Fahmi said.

“The rest are still being investigated, so I urge all Malaysians to be cautious about information shared on social media especially those regarding the global energy crisis,” he told a news conference here.

Meanwhile 20 people alleged to be behind the content have had their statement recorded

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