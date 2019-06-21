Demi Moore heading to 'Brave New World' adaptation

Actress Demi Moore at the 22nd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, June 21 — The two-time Golden Globe nominee joins Solo star Alden Ehrenreich in USA's upcoming Brave New World series.

Brave New World, based on Aldous Huxley's dystopian literary classic, takes place in the future, in the new World State, a “utopian” society which has achieved stability via a social hierarchy based on intelligence, behavioral conditioning, and a soothing, happiness-producing drug called soma.

Harry Lloyd (Game of Thrones, The Theory of Everything) and Jessica Brown Findlay (Downton Abbey, Harlots) star as Bernard Marx and Lenina Crowe, two New Worlders who journey to the Savage Lands, where they meet John the Savage, a man raised outside the confines of their society, and his mother Linda. When they bring John the Savage and Linda back to New London, their arrival will set in motion a series of tumultuous events.

Moore (Ghost, Charlie's Angels: Full Throttle, Empire) will play Linda, described as “brash” and “hard-living.”

David Wiener, a writer on Amazon's Homecoming, will serve as showrunner and executive producer on Brave New World.

Owen Harris, who directed Black Mirror season three episode San Junipero and season five episode Striking Vipers, will direct the first two episodes and also executive produce the series.

Grant Morrison, Brian Taylor, and Amblin Television co-presidents Darryl Frank and Justin Falvey will also executive produce. — AFP-Relaxnews