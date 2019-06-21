Actress Nadya Syahera claims hubby cheated, left her alone with kids for a month

Nadya reportedly has photographic proof of her husband’s infidelity. — Picture from Instagram/nadyasyahera

PETALING JAYA, June 21 — Actress Nadya Syahera has accused her husband of allegedly committing adultery during what was supposed to be a work trip.

The Dia Semanis Honey star claimed to possess photos implicating her spouse, entrepreneur Fizul Nawi, with a woman whom Nadya says is the younger sister of a well-known cosmetics mogul.

She said while she had her suspicions, much was revealed a week before Hari Raya.

“I had my instincts as a wife. I started suspecting him ever since he began working outstation in Kelantan which also happens to be his hometown,” she told Malay news portal MHE TV.

Nadya explained that Fizul disappeared for nearly a month without returning to check in on her and their two children back in Shah Alam.

A sudden change in her husband’s personality along with his ‘dodgy’ behaviour prompted the 26-year-old to travel to Kelantan to investigate things for herself.

“Finally, the puzzle pieces in my head came together after seeing pictures proving that he was with another woman.

“In fact, their relationship began after she came to Fizul’s restaurant as a customer.”

Despite her husband’s purported infidelity, Nadya said she will not be giving up on her relationship quite yet, adding that she will do her best to uphold it.

Fizul and Nadya married in 2015 after first meeting each other on Facebook. They have two children aged one and two.