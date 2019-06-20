Rosamund Pike to lead Amazon's 'Wheel of Time' series

Actress Rosamund Pike — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, June 20 — Rosamund Pike (Gone Girl, Pride and Prejudice, Die Another Day) is set to star in Amazon's adaptation of the late Robert Jordan's fantasy epic.

The Wheel of Time series of books, famous for their detailed world-building and huge cast of characters, take place in a world where magic is accessible to certain people.

Pike will play one of them, Moiraine, a member of the powerful all-female group of magic “channellers” known as the Aes Sendai.

Moiraine embarks on an epic journey with five companions, one of she believes to be the Dragon Reborn, the reincarnation of an incredibly powerful individual whom prophecies say will either save humanity or destroy it. Moiraine must protect the Dragon Reborn from the agents of the Dark One, and guide him in his battle against evil.

The series is being adapted for television by executive producer/showrunner Rafe Judkins (Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.). The first two episodes will be helmed by Uta Briesewitz.

Pike will produce, while Jordan's widow Harriet McDougal and Brandon Sanderson, who took on the task of writing the final books of the series after Jordan's death, will serve as consulting producers.

Larry Mondragon and Rick Selvage of Red Eagle Entertainment (Winter Dragon), Ted Field and Mike Weber of Radar Pictures (Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, Winter Dragon), Darren Lemke (Shazam!, Goosebumps, Winter Dragon), Marigo Kehoe and Briesewitz will also serve as executive producers.

The series is co-produced by Amazon Studios and Sony Pictures Television.

The Wheel of Time fantasy series consists of 15 volumes, a prequel novel and two companion books. It has sold more than 90 million books since its 1984 debut. — AFP-Relaxnews