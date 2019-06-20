Boyzone gig organiser wants to bring Malaysian acts to international stage

Boyzone took fans on a walk down memory lane at their concert in Malawati Indoor Stadium, Shah Alam June 14, 2019. — Picture courtesy of Wowstar Creative Entertainment

PETALING JAYA, June 20 — Irish pop act Boyzone thrilled thousands of Malaysian fans last week in an upbeat celebration of the band’s 25 years in show business.

And it might not be long before an artiste from our shores gets to enjoy similar success.

Wowstar Creative Entertainment, the organisers behind the Asian leg of Boyzone’s Thank You & Goodnight Farewell Tour 2019, expressed a keen interest in grooming Malaysian acts for worldwide recognition.

“We’re always trying to bring world-class celebrities and artistes to the Asian market while simultaneously bringing Asian artistes to the international stage,” said the group’s chief executive officer Gloria Wei.

“In our opinion, there are no borders when it comes to entertainment and its power to make people happy can be strengthened through an interchange of cultures.”

Artiste and repertoire director and deputy chief executive officer Erik Wang said that they have also been keeping their ears peeled for requests to bring international acts to Kuala Lumpur.

“There are plans to bring more big acts to Malaysia. This includes another legendary pop group, a top-tier rock band, and even a new, popular female singer,” said Erik.

(From left) Erik Wang, Gloria Wei and Harry Wang are seasoned veterans in the entertainment industry who came together to form Wowstar Creative Entertainment in 2018. — Picture by Choo Choy May

On top of this, Wowstar’s global brand strategy and marketing communications director Harry Wang added that they are working on bringing a “well-received” K-pop group here in the first quarter of 2020, though no further clues were given as to who the mystery singers might be.

The company’s confidence in the Malaysian market could be the answer to our drought in big music acts who often choose to skip over strict local guidelines in favour of doing concerts in other Southeast Asian cities like Singapore and Bangkok.

“We’re aware of the rules and restrictions in place when organising concerts here. We work with good partners who give us insight into the local market and inform us of the dos and don’ts,” said Wei.

“We don’t want to violate any laws or be offensive to local audiences.”

Harry said it is this very expertise in understanding their consumers that sets them apart from their competitors in the industry.

“I think understanding the market and consumers is one of Wowstar’s best points. Unlike other entertainment companies who might have taken the easier route and skipped over Malaysia, we have proven with Jason Mraz, Boyzone, and more acts to come, that we can overcome any difficulties along the way.”

They may be newcomers on the scene but Wowstar has experienced a meteoric growth since their inception in 2018.

With more than 40 entertainment projects to their name including Jason Mraz’s Good Vibes 2019 Tour in Kuala Lumpur and Manila as well as Girls Generation member Yoona’s fan meeting tour So Wonderful Day #Story 1 in Hong Kong, Wowstar has more than a few exciting events in store for Malaysian audiences.

The company, which is headquartered in Hong Kong, has several diversified business lines in the Asia Pacific region including live concerts, artiste management and training, and film production and distribution.