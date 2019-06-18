Watch first trailer for season three of 'GLOW' (VIDEO)

Geena Davis in season three of 'GLOW' on Netflix. — Picture courtesy of Netflix via AFP

LOS ANGELES, June 18 — The new season will follow the women wrestlers in Las Vegas.

Inspired by the short-lived TV show of the 1980s, the Netflix original series tells the story of fictional character Ruth Wilder (Alison Brie), a struggling actress who finds herself in the world of women's syndicated professional wrestling, along with her ex-best friend, former soap star Debbie Eagan (Betty Gilpin).

Along with washed-up B-movie director Sam Sylvia (Marc Maron), Ruth, Debbie and an ensemble cast of “wrestlers” find themselves creating the show and starring in it as the Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling.

Season three of GLOW follows the gang in their new home of Las Vegas. Now headlining as a stage show at the Fan-Tan Hotel and Casino, the women are dealing with a host of new problems. As Debbie struggles with being away from her young son, Ruth's personal problems threaten to overwhelm her.

Guest star Geena Davis plays Sandy Devereaux St Clair, a former showgirl who is now the entertainment director of the Fan-Tan Hotel and Casino.

The series also stars Sydelle Noel, Britney Young, Kate Nash, Britt Baron, Jackie Tohn, Gayle Rankin, Kia Stevens, Chris Lowell, Kimmy Gatewood, Rebekka Johnson, Sunita Mani, Marianna Palka, Ellen Wong, Shakira Barrera, Bashir Salahuddin, Rich Sommer, and Victor Quinaz.

Comprising 10 episodes, the third season will debut on Netflix on August 9. — AFP-Relaxnews