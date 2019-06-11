Korean girl groups Momoland, Mamamoo and (G)I-dle latest performers announced for nine-hour Malaysian K-Pop concert

Hyebin, Yeonwoo, Jane, Taeha, Nayun, Daisy, JooE, Ahin, and Nancy of the wildly popular Momoland. ― Picture courtesy of WkndFest

PETALING JAYA, June 11 ― After glitches and delays, Wkndfest Vol. 1: K-Pop Edition has finally announced three more additions to the line-up in girl groups Momoland, Mamamoo, (G)I-dle after the first reveal of boyband IKON as among the acts that will be performing.

It will be the third time in Malaysia for IKON. ― Picture courtesy of WkndFest

Tickets for the music festival which has announced a total of seven acts, will go on sale starting at 1pm tomorrow, a delay from before the Aidilfitri celebrations, which were later delayed to yesterday before the announcement late last night of latest details.

The quartet of Mamamoo. ― Picture courtesy of WkndFest

Three more acts will be revealed for the nine-hour festival on September 1 at the Axiata Arena in Kuala Lumpur, though no other information has been offered as to when they will be named.

(G)-Idle will complete the list of girl groups for WkndFest. ― Picture courtesy of WkndFest

This will be the first in a series of Wkndfest’s “music experience” to kick off next year which will span three different series featuring separate festivals featuring the genres of K-Pop, Hip-Hop and Pop.

The seating chart and prices of tickets, which will go on sale tomorrow. ― Picture courtesy of WkndFest

Tickets priced at RM358, RM488, RM538, RM758, RM788 and RM888 excluding booking fees are available at https://myticket.asia with more information on www.wkndfest.my as well as @wkndfest on Twitter and Instagram.