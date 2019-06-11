Bruce Springsteen's late saxophonist Clarence Clemons gets new documentary

Singer Bruce Springsteen (right) and saxophonist Clarence Clemons performing on stage with the E-Street band, on July 16, 2009 in Carhaix-Plouguer, western France. ― AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, June 11 ― The celebrated musician, who played with Springsteen for 40 years, passed away in 2011.

The documentary, entitled Clarence Clemons: Who Do I Think I Am?, is directed by friend and filmmaker Nick Mead.

As Deadline reports, the film documents his four-decade-long career performing in the E Street Band, as well as the “transcendent awakening” he experienced in his spiritual life.

Mead travelled to Northeast China with Clemons after the end of the E Street Band's “Rising” tour in 2003.

According to the film's Indiegogo page spotted by Rolling Stone, this trip had “a profound effect” on the late saxophonist.

“Clarence was a true Big Man. His spirituality rose to the top of every interview we conducted,” said producer Joe Amodei in a statement, quoting the musician's nickname.

The documentary will also feature interviews with Bill Clinton, Joe Walsh, Nils Lofgren and Clemons' nephew Jake ― who joined the E Street Band in 2012.

In addition to his longtime collaboration with Springsteen, Clemons played throughout his career with artists as varied as Aretha Franklin, Lady Gaga and Roy Orbison.

Clarence Clemons: Who Do I Think I Am? will be released in select theatres across the United States in July. It will also be available on digital platforms on August 17 via Virgin Films & Entertainment.

In the meantime, discover a preview of the documentary here. ― AFP-Relaxnews