Malaysian Philharmonic Orchestra presents ‘Voice of Nature’

— Picture courtesy of Malaysian Philharmonic Orchestra

KUALA LUMPUR, June 7 — The Malaysian Philharmonic Orchestra (MPO) is set to present two contrasting classical gems in its upcoming concerts themed Voice of Nature: Titan Symphony next weekend at the Dewan Filharmonik Petronas.

To kick off the programme, British maestro Mark Wigglesworth will lead the MPO to present Mendelssohn’s Violin Concerto in E Minor, a work renowned for its polished poise and elegance.

Written between 1838 and 1844, this enormously popular concerto is the composer’s last major work, which premiered in 1845 and contains a romantic streak which manifested itself in a poetic fantasy.

After the interval, the MPO will perform Mahler’s Symphony No. 1 in D, which draws on an incredible range of sonorities, and represents such a towering achievement in purely symphonic thought.

Nicknamed Titan, the work contains a large assemblage of orchestral musicians and the incorporation of café, pop and gypsy music, with a pervasive evocation of nature.

The concerts will also witness the debut of violinist Grace Clifford on the DFP stage.

She was in the Rising Stars programme at the Sydney Conservatorium of Music and was awarded several prizes at the highest international level including the ABC Symphony Australia Young Performer award in 2014.

Clifford will perform the aforementioned Mendelssohn’s violin concerto which she performed with the Adelaide Symphony in 2018.

For that performance, Limelight Magazine stated that Clifford performance gave further proof of the skill and insight, which has singled her out as one of Australia’s finest young violinists.

Be part of this musical fanfare with the MPO on June 15 and 16 at 8.30pm and 3pm respectively.

Surf over to MPO for ticket rates and additional info.