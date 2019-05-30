Over 100 bands to perform at Sarawak music festivals in July

KUALA LUMPUR, May 30 — More than 100 bands from around the globe will be participating at the Rainforest Fringe Festival, The Rainforest World Music Festival and Borneo Jazz Festival which scheduled to kick off on 5 to 17 July.

Sarawak Tourism Board's (STB) in a statement said these top and highly anticipated festivals bode a culture-filled and promising good experience, especially for the Malaysians.

“The prelude for this event is the Rainforest Fringe Festival, from 5 to 12 July. The Rainforest Fringe Festival is open to all and is a free-entry event, the perfect exposure for newcomers on what is to come next,” the statement read.

It will be followed by the Rainforest World Music Festival at the Sarawak Cultural Village from 12 to 14 July and Borneo Jazz Festival from 19 to 21 July at Coco Cabana, Miri.

“Sarawak and its people take pride in its rich overabundance of culture, nature, and heritage not found anywhere else in the world. Every aspect of each festival is crafted to allow guests to a unique immersive cultural experience, leaving an indelible mark on festival goers and lasting memories,” he said.

For tickets and more info on festival packages, kindly visit https://sarawaktourism.com/ sarawak-festival-packages- 2019/. — Bernama