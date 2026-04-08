KUALA LUMPUR, April 8 — In Malaysia’s fast-evolving streaming landscape, the rise of Chinese drama fandom is no longer a niche trend.

As audiences become more diverse and digitally connected, platforms like iQIYI are turning casual viewers into loyal followers.

Today, C-Dramas stand out as one of the platform’s fastest-growing genres locally, with titles such as The Best Thing, Moonlight Mystique, and Speed and Love drawing strong engagement.

As Dinesh Ratnam, senior managing director of iQIYI South-east Asia, puts it, “Chinese content is now one of the fastest-growing genres here, enjoyed by Malaysians of all races, ethnicities, and backgrounds.”

At the same time, iQIYI has invested in local productions, building a slate of Malay-language series that resonate with homegrown audiences.

Series like Rampas Cintaku, Sorry Naik Lori, Lecturerku Oppa, and Safira have all received consistently positive and encouraging responses.

At yesterday’s “Celebr-Eid with Team Raya iQIYI 2026” event, the platform unveiled five upcoming local titles for the year ahead.

“In this quarter, we are amping things further,” said Zebedee De Costa, Head of Original Content, iQIYI Malaysia.

“Our originals include a Polish emotional drama that explores obsession, love, and psychological tension on a cinematic scale.

“We are also introducing high-stakes relationship stories driven by powerful performances and characters that stay with audiences long after each episode ends,” he added.

“And we have an intimate, emotionally grounded series that explores sacrifice, resilience, hypocrisy, and the complexity of love.”

‘Griya’

Among the first titles scheduled for release in May is Griya, promising a dark and gripping narrative.

Produced by Skop Productions, this investigative thriller with a romantic twist follows a successful lawyer who goes undercover to investigate a wealthy widower suspected of murdering his wives.

Dinesh Ratnam (left), Senior Managing Director of iQIYI Southeast Asia, discusses the importance of local stories, while Zebedee De Costa, Head of Original Content, iQIYI Malaysia, shares expectations for this year’s local slate. — Picture courtesy of iQIYI

What begins as a calculated mission soon descends into a tense psychological game of trust and deception, as she marries her suspect and finds herself torn between duty and unexpected emotion.

The series stars Scha Alyahya, Nazim Othman, Chacha Maembong, and Dynas Mokhtar.

‘Madu Atau Racun’

Romance remains at the heart of the platform’s lineup with Madu Atau Racun, scheduled for a July release.

The story follows a devoted wife whose life is turned upside down when her husband takes a second wife.

What begins as rivalry gradually develops into an uneasy alliance that leads to a dramatic turning point that binds both women in a pact, reshaping their futures.

Directed by Eyra Rahman, she describes the series as unique which will star Uqasha Senrose, Aliff Aziz, and Elisya Sandha.

Elisya shared that she was drawn to her character because of her complexity.

“She is neither purely good nor purely evil, and carries unresolved traumas that influence her choices.”

Aliff noted that what makes Madu Atau Racun special is that none of the characters are cliché, with each one being distinct and memorable.

‘Sekali Lagi, Bahagia’

In September, Sekali Lagi, Bahagia shifts the focus to family drama, starring Fasha Sandha, MK K-Clique, and Izzue Islam.

The series follows a divorced single mother navigating life after a toxic marriage.

As she rebuilds her sense of self, an unexpected relationship challenges her understanding of love, healing, and independence.

The story promises intensity, with the direction ensuring that every character remains relatable and authentic.

‘Dua Nyawa’

Closing out the year in November is Dua Nyawa, a compelling story of resilience and second chances.

The series follows a young woman abandoned during her pregnancy, who struggles to rebuild her life as new love enters the picture — only for past regrets and looming tragedy to resurface.

The iQIYI team, including the cast and directors of upcoming local titles, pose for a photo at yesterday’s ‘Celebr-Eid with Team Raya iQIYI 2026’ event. — Picture courtesy of iQIYI

The drama has been described as reflecting real-life challenges faced by many in society, making the story both relatable and impactful.

Dua Nyawa stars Puteri Balqis, Amir Ahnaf, and Jazmy Juma.

‘Ceraikan Aku Sekali Lagi’

Looking further ahead, Ceraikan Aku Sekali Lagi, currently slated for 2027, delves into the emotional complexities of memory and lost relationships.

The story follows a man forced to confront his past when his ex-wife loses her memory and recalls only their shared life, leaving him torn between rekindled love and a future that has moved on.

The series will star Emma Maembong, Hisham Hamid, and Siti Khadijah.

The importance of local content in iQIYI

Dinesh added that while Chinese content is their anchor, they truly believe in the power of local content and growing the local content ecosystem.

“Malaysia has an abundance of talent and creative power, and we want to invest in and support the growing creative economy here.”

The five new local series that will be released are a testament to the platform's continued commitment to the market.

“We believe Malaysian stories deserve not just a local audience but a regional and a global one as well,” he shared.