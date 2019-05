Image from the YouTube video: Chromatics 'Petals' (Official Audio From The Perfection)

LOS ANGELES, May 28 — The American pop-rock band has revisited a track by Hole, the legendary 1990s alternative rock band fronted by the feisty Courtney Love.

The track features on the original soundtrack to the Netflix thriller, The Perfection, starring Allison Williams (Girls).

Chromatics are currently touring North America for the first time in over five years, according to Pitchfork.com.

Earlier this year, the US band shared the song, Time Rider. A new album is due this fall. — AFP-Relaxnews