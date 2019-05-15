Singaporean stars Ian Fang, Carrie Wong apologise following leaked ‘sex’ text messages

Mediacorp stars Carrie Wong (left) and Ian Fang have found themselves in the limelight after their leaked messages went viral. — Picture via Instagram/carriewst & ian_ianization

KUALA LUMPUR, May 15 — Mediacorp stars Ian Fang and Carrie Wong found themselves in the limelight following the leak of steamy messages between the two of them on social media platform.

The 29-year-old actor and the 25-year-old actress, who are both managed by Mediacorp’s artist management arm The Celebrity Agency (TCA), had been exchanging inappropriate messages via Instagram’s direct messaging feature.

According to The Straits Times news portal, the leaked conversation included obscene language suggesting a physical relationship between the two.

In one of the leaked screenshots, Fang suggested that he will “plant strawberries” on Wong — a slang referring to lovebites, to which Wong responded that if he “caused her pain again,” she would “really bite him back.”

Fang also said in the in his text messages that he feels comfortable sleeping with Wong and fall asleep easily with her, to which she agreed.

Although it is still unknown how the messages were leaked, news portal AsiaOne has reported that the conversation had happened in February and the two stars have confirmed that they are genuine.

In response to the situation, TCA head Ivy Low told AsiaOne said: “The conversation, as we understand it, was a private exchange conducted in jest. However, it was distasteful and inappropriate.”

“The parties involved are deeply embarrassed and have no doubt, taken away many lessons from this unfortunate incident,” she added.

Both Fang and Wong have also released statements admitting that they’re close friends, alleging that the messages were sent in jest and not meant to be taken seriously.

“Carrie and I are good friends who talk about everything. I admit that the language used was crass and inappropriate, and I am sorry for that,” said Fang in his statement.

“I would also like to apologise to those who have seen the messages. As a public figure, I will be more mindful of my actions from now on,” he added.

Similarly, Wong admitted that due to their close friendship, they don’t usually filter or think through text they use in their personal conversation.

“I deeply regret the unnecessary inconvenience and hurt caused by the coarse language in our private texts,” she added.

“I have been constantly reflecting on the incident and will take responsibility for my inappropriate language.”

Wong also apologised to her boyfriend, though she did not mention him by name, and said she is grateful to him for his trust.