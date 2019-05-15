Here we go again! Singer and actor Alif Satar rues mistaken identity involving Aliff Aziz’s latest scandal

Alif's facepalming pose was enough to crack everyone up. — Instagram/alifsatar

PETALING JAYA, May 15 — Singer and actor Alif Satar’s response on social media was the comic relief much needed, amidst news of Singaporean singer Aliff Aziz’s latest scandal with an alleged underage girl in topless photos that went viral.

In a photo uploaded on Alif’s Instagram yesterday, the 28-year-old posted a photo of him facepalming, with a matching emoji in his caption, which would have meant little for those who did not get the joke.

It was however enough to tickle the funny bones of many however, given that the singer has constantly been confused with his namesake, with every new scandal.

The other Aliff, was thrust into the limelight in 2017 with his extramarital affair with actress Afifah Nasir, before a second barely three months ago when he cheated with actress Oktovia Manrose before the latest revelation.

The reactions from fellow actors and singers were amusing on their own. — Instagram/alifsatar

Since the first incident however, Alif, has constantly been the target of many who often confuse the two, and he has voiced out that it was tiring to be on the receiving end of comments on his social media for the acts of others.

While his post which garnered over 180,000 likes did not explain much, the reactions by his industry peers in actors and singers was telling.

Many fellow actors and singers, either took a jibe at Alif, complimented his sense of humour or expressed their sympathies at his predicament.