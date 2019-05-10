Mary J. Blige and Nas team up in new song ‘Thriving’

Mary J. Blige is currently working on her 14th studio album. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, May 10 ― Thriving arrived ahead of the duo’s co-headlining North American tour, which kicks off in July.

Produced by DJ Camper, the song sees Blige delivering a motivational message about overcoming obstacles.

“You see, I’m on a mission (Yeah)/ Ain’t no baggage weighin’ me down (No)/ Had to get out my feelings (Ooh)/’Cause I’m tired of people seein’ me drown,” she sings.

Last month, Blige announced the collaboration on Instagram ― sharing the track’s cover art with a quote from Maya Angelou. “My mission in life is not merely to survive, but to THRIVE, and do so with some passion, some compassion, some humour, and some style,” the caption reads.

Thriving isn’t the first time that Blige and Nas have joined creative forces. The pair previously collaborated on Feel Inside and Reach Out.

This summer, they will also co-headline their North American “The Royalty Tour” ― kicking off July 11 in Florida.

In the meantime, listen to Thriving: — AFP-Relaxnews