‘Crossroads: One Two Jaga' bags Best Director, Best Supporting Actor awards at Aiffa

The cast and crew of ‘Crossroads: One Two Jaga’ with their awards at the 30th Malaysian Film Festival (FFM30) in Putrajaya March 30, 2019. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUCHING, April 28 — After winning the Best Film Award at the 30th edition of the Malaysian Film Festival last month, Crossroads: One Two Jaga now bags the Best Director and the Best Supporting Actor awards at the Asean International Film Festival Award (Aiffa) here, tonight.

Shahili Abdan, better known as Nam Ron, nabbed the Best Director award while Amerul Affendi bagged the Best Supporting Actor award at the biennial competition for filmmakers from the 10 Asean countries.

The Best Film awards goes to Signal Rock a Philippine film directed by Chito S. Rono and the main actors are Christian Bables and Keanna Reeves.

The Best Male Actor Award went to Kristoffer King of the Philippines for the film Kristo, while the Best Actress Award was won by Indonesian actress Raihaanun for the film 27 Steps of May.

This year more than 100 films from 10 Asean countries competed in the nine categories in Aiffa 2019 held at Hotel Pullman here. — Bernama