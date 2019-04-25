‘This is my life!’: Malaysia actress Fathia Latiff defends removing hijab amidst criticism

Fathia shared several images of her new look in undated photos via Instastory. — Picture from Instagram/fatiyalatiff

PETALING JAYA, April 25 — “Does judging me mean they book a ticket to heaven?” questioned actress Fathia Latiff on being ridiculed over her change of heart in wearing the hijab.

“For me, we’re all the same. We all make mistakes.

“Who are you to judge me for the choices I make. I need time to get to know myself. I know this may be the wrong decision, but there is a way of advising,” she told Malay daily Harian Metro in admitting she had once again chosen to remove the hijab.

On Sunday night, fans began questioning if the 32-year-old had chosen to take off the hijab when she removed all photos on her Instagram account, and uploaded just one showing her with short hair.

The controversial actress of Nur Kasih, Stanza Cinta and Ariana Rose TV drama fame, had since returned to donning the hijab after coming under fire for taking it off in January.

Fathia came clean yesterday and said there was no use of covering up, if she didn’t change and embrace the change in entirety.

“I feel better now. I refuse to lie to myself again and have returned to being myself.

“To remain in hijab, is not an easy matter.”

She said her choice to don the hijab before this was not out of sincerity on her part, rather to prove something to someone.

“I donned the hijab all this while for someone else. However I realise I can’t keep lying to myself.

“So I made the decision to return to being myself. I can’t take it anymore.”

She said it was time for her to start thinking about herself.

“This is my life. I have the right to choose my path without others judging me.

“Those who judge, don’t have a life,” adding that comments remarking that she faced pressure to take off the hijab were mistaken.

Fathia has since repopulated her Instagram with several old photos posted from over four years ago and share Instastories with her shorn hair.