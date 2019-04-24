Pink drops new ballad ‘Hurts 2B Human’ featuring Khalid

Singer Pink poses with the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards in Inglewood, California, August 27, 2017. — Reuters pic

LOS ANGELES, April 24 — The track appears on the singer’s upcoming eighth studio album, Hurts 2B Human, out on April 26 via RCA.

Hurts 2B Human features guest vocals from 21-year-old sensation Khalid — who released his sophomore album, Free Spirit, on April 5. The pop ballad was co-written by Teddy Geiger, Scott Harris, Anna-Catherine Hartley and Alexander “Xplicit” Izquierdo.

The song sees P!nk reflecting on the pains and struggles everyone goes through. “God, it hurts to be human/ Without you I’d be losing/ And someday we’ll face the music/ God, it hurts to be human,” she sings in the chorus over an EDM beat.

The title track Hurts 2B Human follows the previously released Walk Me Home, Hustle and Can We Pretend. In addition to Khalid, Hurts 2B Human features guest appearances by Chris Stapleton, Cash Cash and Wrabel.

P!nk is currently on the road, in support of her 2017 album Beautiful Trauma. Her world tour will wrap up on May 21 in New York City.

Discover the singer’s latest track Hurts 2B Human via Spotify: — AFP-Relaxnews