Malaysian rapper Mimi Fly hits back at critics of her looks, brands them immature

Dressed to impress, just not for her haters. — Picture from Instagram/mimiflyyy

PETALING JAYA, April 18 — Mimi Fly hit out at critics of her fashionable and edgy image, saying she did not dress to the approval of others.

The rapper, whose real name is Shamimi Amalina Norhisham, 32, said she was used to such negative remarks from those who dictated how she dressed, and disgusted at the remarks.

“I am seriously numb and disgusted at remarks from those on social media who insult and speak bad of me behind my back.

“In summary, what you judge on the outside, has no bearing on whether one is good or sincere,” she hit back out at social media users who criticised her appearance.

“For me, your foul mouth is actually a display of your level of maturity,” Mimi lashed out in an Instastory.

The Superfly singer stood her ground against criticism of her choice of attire, refusing to bow to pressure as she has her own style.

She refuses to give in to what others want of her, as she has her own style and it was her decision on what to wear.

“I don’t dress up as how some want. Whether you like it or not, it doesn’t factor in my choice of my everyday wardrobe.

“I have style. I have rights. I don’t busy myself with what you wear. Just because I’m an artiste, I have to follow what you want? I am an entertainer, and each entertainer has their own image and I know how to keep with the times.”