Madonna shares new track ‘Medellín’ from upcoming new album (VIDEO)

Madonna began teasing ‘Madame X’ on social media earlier this week, releasing a 90-second video that featured snippets of new music and explanations of the album concept. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, April 18 — Medellín features Colombian reggeaton musician Maluma, and is the first song off Madonna’s forthcoming new album Madame X.

The midtempo track, which the official description said “captures the spirit of Maluma’s hometown” of Medellín, Colombia, features the two musicians singing in Spanish and English.

The official visual for Medellín will premiere during the globally-televised music event MTV Presents Madonna Live & Exclusive: ‘Medellín’ Video World Premiere.

Madonna began teasing Madame X on social media earlier this week, releasing a 90-second video that featured snippets of new music and explanations of the album concept.

“Madame X is a secret agent,” the music icon says in the video. “Traveling around the world. Changing identities. Fighting for freedom. Bringing light to dark places. She is a dancer. A professor. A head of state. A housekeeper. An equestrian. A prisoner. A student. A mother. A child. A teacher. A nun. A singer. A saint. A whore. The spy in the house of love. I’m Madame X.”

This will mark Madonna’s first new album since 2015’s Rebel Heart. The 13-song record will feature Madonna singing in Portuguese, Spanish and English, with collaborations with Migos’s Quavo, Rae Sremmurd’s Swae Lee, and Anitta, as well as a second track with Maluma titled Bitch I’m Loca.

Madame X is out June 14, and is available to pre-order now, with pre-orders receiving an instant download of Medellín.

See a full tracklist below:

1. Medellín [ft. Maluma]

2. Dark Ballet

3. God Control

4. Future [ft. Quavo]

5. Batuka

6. Killers Who Are Partying

7. Crave [ft. Swae Lee]

8. Crazy

9. Come Alive

10. Faz Gostoso [ft. Anitta]

11. Bitch I’m Loca [ft. Maluma]

12. I Don’t Search I Find

13. I Rise

— AFP-Relaxnews