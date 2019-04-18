Binge the Marvel Cinematic Universe movies before ‘Avengers: Endgame’ — in timeline sequence

Eighty stars and filmmakers of the Marvel Cinematic Universe in a class photo on the set of ‘Avengers: Infinity War’. — Picture courtesy of Marvel Studios

PETALING JAYA, April 17 — With just six days to go before the release of Avengers: Endgame, Marvel fans are steering clear of social media to avoid endless leaks and spoilers, which have flooded timelines over the past few days.

If you’re counting down the days, here’s what you can do to get up to speed to fully appreciate the most anticipated movie of the year while on a social media break, to maximise the enjoyment of the coming epic showdown.

Before Marvel begins the screening of its 22nd movie in its Cinematic Universe (MCU), binge-watch the 11-year-journey in the order of the timeline of events, which differs from the chronological order of its releases.

While 2008’s Iron Man launched the MCU juggernaut, juggling the titles around will help you envision a more coherent adventure according without going back and forth, that will add a little appreciation and deeper understanding of the saga.

So here’s Malay Mail’s guide to the sequence you should be watching the MCU in timeline order.

1. Captain America: The First Avenger (2011)

It may not be the first movie released, but introducing S.H.I.E.L.D.’s initial form of the Strategic Scientific Research (SSR) and with a majority of the storyline set in the 1940s, this is undoubtedly the real beginning of the MCU.

2. Captain Marvel (2019)

While this is the latest MCU release, the movie set in the mid ‘90s features the current S.H.I.E.L.D., the development of Nick Fury’s character, and introduces not just the Krees and Skrulls, but also one of the strongest if not THE strongest superhero in the ensemble, before it gives jumps in the post-credits scene to the current scenario.

3. Iron Man (2008)

It was to have been the movie to jumpstart the MCU, but it fits in here as at this point, you already know who Howard Stark is.

4. Iron Man 2 (2010)

The sequel introduces the modern-day iteration of S.H.I.E.L.D., and gives more insight into the organisation, giving depth to Fury’s role.

5. The Incredible Hulk (2008)

While one of the earlier releases, the movie is set in the same period as Iron Man 2, and the end credits hint Stark now has a “consultant” of sorts role with S.H.I.E.L.D.

6. Thor (2011)

A look into Asgard, the movie more importantly offers more insight and continued development into the story of S.H.I.E.L.D., with Agent Coulson having some screen time, and a first glimpse of Hawkeye.

7. The Avengers (2012)

Moving on after Thor, Loki returns with his mischievous ways, the Tesseract is explored, otherworldly threats are known.

8. Thor: The Dark World (2013)

While not so much focused on the timeline, this movie builds the relationship between Thor and Loki and introduces the Infinity Stones, which are only partly explained for now.

9. Guardians of the Galaxy (2014)

A slight diversion to introduce another Infinity Stone hints at the importance of how the gems or stones will come to play, and the nagging feeling that a bigger force will enter the MCU beckons.

10. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 (2017)

Set just months after the first instalment, this title is only here for continuity as a sequel for storytelling’s sake.

11. Iron Man 3 (2013)

After a little space soap opera, the focus is back to Earth, with Stark’s fallout with the Avengers. With the time that has passed indicated by the setting, it also explains why Iron Man now comes in more than just one model.

12. Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2014)

Believed to be set in the same time frame as Iron Man 3, we are introduced to the Falcon.

13. Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015)

Avengers take down Hydra, another Infinity Stone is revealed while Thor’s vision teases the threat to follow.

14. Ant-Man (2015)

Following the drama of Ultron, the movie subtly hints at the devastation in Sokovia and brings Falcon a little bit more into the spotlight, strengthening his role in the ensemble.

15. Captain America: Civil War (2016)

It fits in perfectly following Ultron and the end credits of Ant-Man.

16. Black Panther (2018)

Introduced during Civil War, Black Panther gets some solo screen time following the division of the Avengers.

17. Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017)

Some two months after Civil War, Peter Parker joins the fray, as Stark gets to reorganise post Avengers meltdown.

18. Doctor Strange (2016)

Bringing in magic and the Time Stone, we also see the Quantum Realm teased more, with the end credits leading into Thor: Ragnarok.

19. Thor: Ragnarok (2017)

Doctor Strange pointed the direction here, and Thor: Ragnarok ends with a direct build-up to Avengers: Infinity War.

20. Ant-Man and the Wasp (2018)

This might just be the only movie that many would struggle to place in the timeline.

While much is set before Infinity War, which earns its spot here — the end credits lend more drama watched in this given order.

21. Avengers: Infinity War (2018)

You obviously have to end here.

After ‘The Snap’, which was apparently supposed to be part of the Endgame, it would be best to revisit the “first act” before the finale in Endgame as both films should be viewed as one, rather than a separate instalment.

Now that you’re ready, prepare for a butt-numbing three hours and two minutes of Avengers: Endgame which opens in Malaysia on April 24.