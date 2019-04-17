HK star Andy Hui says sorry to wife Sammi Cheng after his cheating video goes public

Andy Hui apologises to his wife and the public for his actions at a press conference April 16, 2019. — Picture from Instagram/andyhuichion

PETALING JAYA, April 17 — Hong Kong singer and actor Andy Hui has publicly apologised to his wife Sammi Cheng after a video of him getting intimate with another woman in the backseat of a car was uploaded online, South China Morning Post reported.

Chinese-language news site Apple Daily had published a video captured by an onboard camera in the car showing Hui kissing and cuddling former pageant contestant Jacqueline Wong.

The incriminating video shows the duo holding hands with Wong leaning over to kiss Hui several times.

Following the social media storm surrounding the video, Hui appeared at a press conference yesterday evening, apologising for hurting those around him including his wife Cheng.

“I would like to say from the bottom of my heart to everybody that I am sorry.

“My deep apologies to my family, my friends and those who love me,” said the 51-year-old, according to a translation from South China Morning Post.

“I have done something irreparable and unforgivable ... I am sorry, Sammi.”

He and Cheng tied the knot in 2014 after more than two decades of an on-and-off courtship. The two do not have any children together.

Hui admitted being drunk on the night that the video with Wong was taken and that it had caused him to have “lecherous thoughts.”

“But I know this is absolutely not an excuse. I deeply regret it.

“I feel I am very disgusting, revolting and strange,” he said.

Hui said he would be taking a hiatus from showbiz until he “recovers his true self.”

Meanwhile, Wong has not issued a statement on the scandal and has blocked all comments on her social media.