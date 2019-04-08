New featurette offers more footage from ‘Hellboy’ (VIDEO)

A screengrab from ‘Hellboy’ that stars David Harbour, Ian McShane, Milla Jovovich and more.

LOS ANGELES, April 8 — Lionsgate has released a new featurette that offers more footage from upcoming Hellboy.

Hellboy sees the legendary half-demon superhero (played by David Harbour) caught between the worlds of the supernatural and human as he battles an ancient sorceress bent on revenge.

The film also stars Milla Jovovich, Ian McShane, Sasha Lane, Penelope Mitchell, Daniel Dae Kim, Thomas Haden Church, Sophie Okonedo, Brian Gleeson and Kristina Klebe.

The synopsis of the film reads: “Hellboy is back, and he’s on fire. From the pages of Mike Mignola’s seminal work, this action-packed story sees the legendary half-demon superhero (Harbour) called to the English countryside to battle a trio of rampaging giants. There he discovers The Blood Queen, Nimue (Jovovich), a resurrected ancient sorceress thirsting to avenge a past betrayal. Suddenly caught in a clash between the supernatural and the human, Hellboy is now hell-bent on stopping Nimue without triggering the end of the world.”

Hellboy is set for release here on April 11.