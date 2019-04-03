Route 66 or Malaysia? Singer Yuna makes Perlis petrol station look like it's from US (VIDEO)

The singer dedicated her latest single to all petrol stations in small towns in northern Malaysia. — Picture via Instagram/Yuna

PETALING JAYA, April 3 — Los Angeles-based Malaysian singer Yuna is about to drop her latest single Forevermore in just a matter of days.

Even more exciting is the artiste’s new music video for the single which features a small-town petrol station that would make you do a double take thanks to its uncanny resemblance to a US interstate service station.

Looking straight out of an American road trip film, the music video was in fact filmed at an old service station in Kangar, Perlis.

“With interesting lighting and editing techniques, the petrol station looks like those abroad,” Gempak reported.

“Yuna really makes this local element look classy."

The Alor Setar-born singer wrote on Instagram that the music video is dedicated to all petrol stations in small towns in northern Malaysia.

“My friends and I would split RM15 (US$4) worth of petrol into a Kancil, a mini-car, and then drive 40 mins to the nearest city and back miraculously even when the tank meter would be at “E” in the beginning of the trip,” she wrote.

Forevermore will be released on Friday.