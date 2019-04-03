Local TV heartthrob Syafiq Kyle says he wouldn’t mind dating a sex worker

The actor is best known for playing a religious teacher who falls in love with a sex worker in popular drama series ‘Nur’. — Picture from Instagram/Syafiq Kyle

PETALING JAYA, April 3 – Actor Syafiq Kyle, best known for playing Ustaz Adam on Malay drama series Nur, said he would accept a sex worker as his life partner.

The 26-year-old told Malay language portal Harian Metro, “I will accept it if my soul mate is a sex worker,” saying if it was fated, he would not reject what God’s plan for him.

“If I’m destined to be with a sex worker, I’ll accept it. My perception of sex workers is that they are ordinary people who want to be loved.

“Who am I to label them or judge them because we are all just ordinary people,” he said when met by members of the media at the launch of Nur 2 with co-star Amyra Rosli last night.

The Islamic genre drama series tells the story of a sex worker (played by Amyra) who falls in love with a religious teacher (played by Syafiq). According to previous reports, the series was watched by 11 million viewers when it aired last year from May to June.

Asked how his mother would react if he fell in love with a prostitute, the Langsuir star said he would be honest about the relationship.

Speaking about the sequel, the Kuala Lumpur native said he would not be disappointed if Nur 2 isn’t as popular as the first season.

“I will not be sad if the reception of Nur 2 isn’t as good as the first series. I’m satisfied because everything I’ve done for the role of Ustaz Adam was done sincerely and I’m sure it will be well accepted.

“I’ve been in work situations where I played roles just for the sake of my career but when I put my heart into a role just like I did for this series, the feeling is positive and I’m always confident it will do well.”

Nur 2 is written and directed by Shahrulezad Mohameddin, featuring actors such as Azhan Rani, Noorkhiriah, Datuk Jalaluddin Hassan, Fatimah Abu Bakar, Azar Ami dan Eyra Hazali.