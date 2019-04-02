DC conjures up the Marvel code-breaker with the magical Shazam! (VIDEO)

The tastefully campy ‘Shazam!’ is a joy, despite superhero fatigue setting in for cinemagoers. — Picture courtesy of Warner Bros Pictures Malaysia

PETALING JAYA, April 2 — Many would struggle to recall the joy of the superhero genre and what it meant pre-Marvel Cinematic Universe, that has dominated the silver screens over the past decade.

Cryogenically frozen, experimental superhumans, scientific experiments gone awry or uber rich individuals splurging on cutting edge technology make up the DNA of most superheroes today.

Shazam! relies on pure magic, and yet its hero is not infallible and is possibly the most human, without the unnecessary theatrics of excessive inner conflict like its counterparts in Batman, despite lugging some emotional baggage.

The red-spandex garbed Shazam! (aka foster Billy Batson — otherwise known as THE Captain Marvel before copyright issues) is a family-friendly Deadpool, minus the foul humour, and just oozing childish exuberance and innocence.

It’s a superhero movie that’s all heart and will bring out the inner child, but also a coming of age flick that plays on the theme of self-validation, belonging and family values.

Director David F. Sandberg (known for his horror efforts in Lights Out and Annabelle: Creation) offers a surprising take of the screenplay by Henry Gayden, based on the original story Gayden himself with Darren Lemke — opting for a fairly familiar comic iteration of Shazam!.

The movie opens with the origin of the villain in Thaddeus Sivana, before moving on to Batson’s tale of separation from his mother and the longing for a real family.

After running away from numerous foster homes, Batson is placed with the Vasquez family where he ends up with other foster siblings, Eugene, Darla, Pedro, Mary and Freddy.

Freddy’s obsession with and knowledge of superheroes (all DC of course) serves as a training module for Batson after a meeting the wizard and is chosen as his “champion” — transforming into an adult superhero (yet still a 14-year-old in every way), merely at the mention of the wizard’s name in Shazam!.

Shazam, as we will call him (they struggle to name him with various monikers throughout the movie, all of which are hideously tacky) — eventually ends up in a showdown with Sivana who desires the inherited magic of the wizard.

The cast led by Asher Angel and Zachary Levi (who plays Batson and Shazam) provides for a stellar ensemble performance with constant nods to the quirks of the comic.

The showdown between Shazam and Doctor Sivana is well-paced and the final showdown is a thrill. — Picture courtesy of Warner Bros Pictures Malaysia

And the result?

DC hits hard where Marvel lacks.

DC’s film arm has of late, decided to wander off the MCU path, and decided to focus on individual stories within its universe of superheroes, believing it to be not the most necessary thing to tie in all of its properties.

And while Shazam! is laden with references, and yes, even “cameos” of the biggest names in the DC stable, it is a “marvel” that it has managed to possibly end up with a winning formula by going the opposite direction.

Shazam! is undoubtedly the best DC effort to have come out of the studios for the longest time, stepping up the game for the outfit after the successes of Wonder Woman and Aquaman.

It breaks the mould by not taking itself seriously and offering a light-hearted and often campy presentation, that takes flight and brings the genre to new heights, filled with optimism and childlike wonder.

There are moments that tug at the heartstrings, and amidst the CGI and choreography — Shazam! offers the ultimate superhero movie escapism.

It also tastefully offers a fine balance between relatability with fantasy that will leave you walking out of the cinema feeling like a child again.

Shazam! is a game changer, not just for DC, but superhero movies in general.

Especially given the twist at the end that shines a light on the future of the property.

Boys will be boys. Shazam and Freddy have a whale of a time figuring out Batson’s powers, and a superhero name. — Picture courtesy of Warner Bros Pictures Malaysia

While we’re all geared to see the original Avengers pack assemble one more time for Avengers: Endgame — Shazam! is a welcome respite from the adventures of epic proportions, delivering a punch that would even knock out even the other Captain Marvel.

Even if you’re suffering from superhero fatigue, and saving yourself for last go for Endgame, Shazam! is a must-watch that will allow you that chance to relive the first moment you picked up a comic book or discovered superheroes.

Shazam! from Warner Bros is now screening in all cinemas.

While DC doesn’t usually do bonus or post-credit scenes, Shazam! offers an insight into what else is coming, so stay on!