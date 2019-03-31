'Crossroads: One Two Jaga' wins best film award at FFM30

The cast and crew of ‘Crossroads: One Two Jaga’ with their awards at the 30th Malaysian Film Festival (FFM30) in Putrajaya March 30, 2019. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

PUTRAJAYA, March 31 — Crossroads: One Two Jaga won the Best Film Award at the 30th edition of the Malaysian Film Festival (FFM30) here last night.

The film which deals with police corruption and illegal immigrants also bagged five more awards — namely for Best Director (Nam Ron), Best Actor (Dr Rosdeen Suboh), Best Screenplay (Amri Rohaiyat, Fared Ayam and Nam Ron), Best Original Story (Pitt Haniff, Muhammad Syafiq and Nam Ron) and Best Poster (Jazzy Pictures).

The trophies were presented to the winners by Communications and Multimedia Minister Gobind Singh Deo. Also present were his deputy Eddin Syazlee Shith, National Film Development Corporation (Finas) chairman Datuk Samsuni Mohd Nor and Finas CEO Ahmad Idham Ahmad Nadzri.

Datin Seri Umie Aida took the award for Best Actress for her performance in the horror thriller, Dukun.

Guang, the film that revolves around the life of people with autism, won four awards, namely for Best Art Direction (Chan Hsien Yu), Most Promising Actor ( Kyo Chen), Best Cinematography (Yeong Tuck Wei) and Most Promising Director (Quek Shio Chuan).

Veteran actor, comedian, film director and scriptwriter AR Badul was named the recipient of the Lifetime Achievement Award, while Munafik 2, received the Box Office Film Award.

Themed Inspirasi Sinemaku, the FFM30 saw a total of 42 films competed for the 24 categories. It was aired live on Astro Ria and Astro Ria HD channels.

The following is the full list of awards and winners at FFM30.

1. Best Film: Crossroads: One Two Jaga

2. Best Director: Nam Ron (Crossroads: One Two Jaga)

3. Best Actor: Dr Rosdeen Suboh (Crossroads: One Two Jaga)

4. Best Actress: Datin Seri Umie Aida (Dukun)

5. Best Editor: Raja Affandi Raja Jamaluddin (Dukun)

6. Best Art Direction: Chan Hsien Yu (Guang)

7. Best Child Actor: Eng Wei Jie (Rise of Legend: Lee Chong Wei)

8. Most Promising Actress: Jaya Ganoson (The Farm: En Veettu Thottathil)

9. Most Promising Actor: Kyo Chen (Guang)

10. Most Promising Director: Quek Shio Chuan (Guang)

11. Best Musical Score: Nick Davis (Two Sisters)

12. Best Supporting Actress: Nabila Huda (Makrifat Cinta)

13. Best Supporting Actor: Hasnul Rahmat (Polis Evo 2)

14. Best Original Story: Crossroads: One Two Jaga

15. Special Jury Award 1: Asia Tropical Films Sdn Bhd (Paskal The Movie)

16. Special Jury Award 2: Veedu Productions Sdn Bhd (Vedi Gundu Passange)

17. Special Jury Award 3: Astro Shaw Sdn Bhd (Buskers)

18. Best Screenplay: Amri Rohaiyat, Fared Ayam dan Nam Ron (Crossroads: One Two Jaga)

19. Behind the Scenes: Habsah Hassan

20. Lifetime Achievement: AR Badul

21. Box Office Film: Munafik 2

22. Best Costume Design: Andy Sulaiman (Dukun)

23. Best Sound Mixing: Imaginex Studios (Pulang)

24. Best Cinematography: Yeong Tuck Wei (Guang)

25.Best Theme Song: Atma Jiwa by Monoloque (Buskers)

26.Best Special Effects: Pixelpost (Dukun)

27.Best Poster: Crossroad: One Two Jaga — Bernama