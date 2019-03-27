Marvel kicks off ‘Avengers: Endgame’ one-month countdown with new teasers for fans

The portrait posters have given fans a clearer indication of who survived post-snap. — Picture courtesy of Twitter/MCU_Direct

PETALING JAYA, Mar 27 — Marvel Studios launched the one-month countdown to the release of its much-awaited Avengers: Endgame on all social media platforms simultaneously earlier this morning.

Taking fans by surprise, Marvel posted 32 character portraits which indicated just how many of the franchise’s superheroes survived (or didn’t) the tragic turn in Avengers: Infinity War.

With the tagline “avenge the fallen”, the colour and black and white images sparked conversations among fans including the possible return of Loki, who was also given the memorial treatment.

Not everything was rosy as the release also met with anger from others over the inclusion of Shuri among the ‘dusted’, after initially revealed as ‘missing’ in the first official trailer of the movie earlier.

Some fans embraced the portraits with humour, doctoring them to much hilarity, as a profession of love for their favourite characters including to Goose the cat from Captain Marvel and the brachiosaurus from Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom.

Hits me right in the feels dayum #AvengersEndgame pic.twitter.com/szyQyLt8O4 — McJarwin Cayacap (@mcjarwin) March 26, 2019

And while Thanos may be the villain, some fans were quick to share with Marvel the portrait poster they felt he deserved.

Along with the 32 portrait posters which was shared on social media by the starry ensemble cast, Marvel also shared two videos, one to official mark the countdown and the second a brand-new featurette for the film.

“We’re in the endgame now.” Watch this brand-new featurette from Marvel Studios’ #AvengersEndgame in theaters in one month. pic.twitter.com/9nj4u8FaVz — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) March 26, 2019

Meanwhile, it has been reportedly confirmed that Avengers: Endgame will have a duration of 3 hours and 2 minutes, beating out the longest Marvel movie to date in its previous instalment, Avengers: Infinity War at 2 hours and 40 minutes.

AVENGERS: ENDGAME from Disney Malaysia will open April 26 in the US, but will begin screening in Malaysia April 24.