Seungri and Jung Joon-young complete marathon questioning by police

Seungri arrives to be questioned over a sex bribery case at the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency in Seoul March 14, 2019. — Reuters pic

SEOUL, March 15 — Seungri and Jung Joon-young finally left the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency this morning.

Their police interrogations had lasted 16 hours and 21 hours respectively.

The popular entertainers had been implicated in a scandal involving sexual bribery and illicit camera footage.

Yesterday marked Seungri’s second round of questioning by the police.

The former BIGBANG singer was first investigated on February 27 for charges that included violating South Korea’s prostitution law.

He was arrested on suspicion of supplying prostitutes to foreign investors at several nightclubs in Seoul’s upmarket Gangnam district.

Prostitution is illegal in South Korea. The charges against the 28-year-old carry a prison sentence of up to three years. He has denied the allegations.

This morning, he spoke to reporters camped outside the building and confirmed that he would seek to postpone his military service.

“I have finished the investigation for today. If it’s possible, I plan to delay my military enlistment date. I will make the official request today to the Military Manpower Administration. If they give permission, I will delay the date in order to complete the investigation until the very end,” he was quoted as saying by entertainment site Soompi.

Prior to his contract being terminated, management agency YG Entertainment announced that Seungri would be enlisting as an active duty soldier on March 25.

South Korean singer Jung Joon-young arrives for questioning on accusations of illicitly taping and sharing sex videos on social media, at the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency in Seoul March 14, 2019. — Reuters pic

Less than an hour after Seungri’s departure, Jung emerged from the police agency office.

He confirmed to reporters that he had surrendered his much-talked about “golden phone” to the police.

The former 2 Days & 1 Night cast member is accused of filming and circulating illegal hidden camera footage via a KakaoTalk chatroom.

The “golden phone” refers to Jung’s second mobile phone that was brought up by rapper Zico in a talk show in 2016.

He was quoted by Soompi as telling reporters, “I feel extremely apologetic. I answered diligently and truthfully. I also submitted the ‘golden phone’ as is and told them everything truthfully. I am very sorry for causing trouble.”

Under South Korean law, those found guilty of taking explicit photos or videos without a subject’s consent can face up to five years in prison or a fine of up to 30 million won (RM108,000). The distribution of intimate photos or videos without consent carries the same maximum punishment.

On Wednesday, Jung issued a public apology and admitted filming and sharing intimate videos of women without their consent.