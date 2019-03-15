Discover Elle Fanning’s cover of ‘Dancing On My Own’ by Robyn (VIDEO)

Cast member Elle Fanning poses at the premiere of ‘Live by Night’ in Hollywood, Los Angeles January 9, 2017. — Reuters pic

LONDON, March 15 — The actress’ performance is featured on her upcoming film Teen Spirit.

In a clip from her upcoming film, Elle Fanning demonstrates her impressive vocal skills while singing Robyn’s Dancing On My Own. The video alternates shots of Fanning performing in front of a nearly empty auditorium and footage of her dancing at a party or wandering through the English countryside.

Teen Spirit stars Fanning as Violet Valenski, a daughter of Polish immigrants living in a small UK town who auditions for a singing competition to escape her dreary life.

Along with her cover of Dancing On My Own, Fanning also performed songs by Ellie Goulding, Tegan and Sara, and Annie Lennox for the film’s soundtrack. It also features a new song by Carly Rae Jepsen, Wildflowers.

In an interview with Rolling Stone, the actress reflected on the challenging nature of the role. “I was obviously very nervous,” she said. “I can hold a tune, but to be able to have the stage presence and to get where I knew Violet needed to go — it was very conscious in my mind that this girl has to win the competition.”

Written and directed by actor Max Minghella, Teen Spirit will debut in US theatres on April 5. Watch the official trailer below. — AFP-Relaxnews